Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 15.29% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period.

Shares of FXB stock opened at $108.79 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 52 week low of $102.20 and a 52 week high of $133.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.71.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

