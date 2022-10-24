Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 776,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of PowerUp Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PowerUp Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %
PowerUp Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09.
PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile
PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.
