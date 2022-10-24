Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 776,522 PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 776,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.48% of PowerUp Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

PowerUp Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWUP opened at $10.16 on Monday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.

PowerUp Acquisition Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.