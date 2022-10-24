Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 776,522 PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 776,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.48% of PowerUp Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PowerUp Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PWUP opened at $10.16 on Monday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.
PowerUp Acquisition Profile
PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.