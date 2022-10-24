Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 43,140 shares.The stock last traded at $24.07 and had previously closed at $25.12.
Woori Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile
Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.
