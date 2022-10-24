Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 43,140 shares.The stock last traded at $24.07 and had previously closed at $25.12.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 2,439.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 254,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 244,087 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,510,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.