Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XEL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.42.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

