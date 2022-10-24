Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Position Boosted by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 909,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $24,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Xencor by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 203.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Xencor by 71.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xencor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $27.79 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XNCR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

