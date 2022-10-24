XSGD (XSGD) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003506 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $50.34 million and $500,440.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,394,100 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

