YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in YETI by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in YETI by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.50.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on YETI from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

