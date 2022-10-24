YETI (NYSE:YETI) & Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Critical Comparison

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) and Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YETI and Topgolf Callaway Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YETI $1.41 billion 1.83 $212.60 million $2.24 13.39 Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion 1.02 $321.99 million $0.74 23.30

Topgolf Callaway Brands has higher revenue and earnings than YETI. YETI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Topgolf Callaway Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

YETI has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for YETI and Topgolf Callaway Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI 0 5 11 0 2.69 Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

YETI presently has a consensus target price of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.07%. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus target price of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 83.68%. Given YETI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe YETI is more favorable than Topgolf Callaway Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of YETI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of YETI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares YETI and Topgolf Callaway Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI 13.02% 43.04% 20.15% Topgolf Callaway Brands 4.02% 4.17% 1.98%

Summary

YETI beats Topgolf Callaway Brands on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand. In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. It sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Apparel, Gear and Other segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; and golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage and accessories, footwear, belts, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, on-line retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as through its websites in the United States and approximately 120 countries. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

