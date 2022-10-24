YUSD Stablecoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $217.15 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $217.15 million and approximately $337.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.28 or 0.28355522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011075 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.98591044 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $409.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

