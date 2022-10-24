Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) PT Raised to CHF 532 at Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from CHF 525 to CHF 532 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

