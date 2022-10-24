Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,469,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.96% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $67,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,653,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 59.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 586,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 218,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 26.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,618,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,704,000 after buying an additional 551,598 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 98,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,671. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZWS. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.