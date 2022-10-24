ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.88 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.61.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

