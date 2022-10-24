ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.88 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.61.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
