Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Capitalization Tops $51.54 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $51.54 million and $4.17 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002955 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,495.90 or 0.28416763 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000515 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011099 BTC.
Aavegotchi Token Profile
Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
