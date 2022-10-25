ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $132.48 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $132.48 million and $16,921.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,311.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023511 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00058385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00044742 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022848 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005114 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00135412 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $12,368.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

