Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Hits $53.74 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00008724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $53.74 million and approximately $547,320.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002363 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,589 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

