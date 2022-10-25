Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.05

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 327559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
