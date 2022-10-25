Algorand Trading Down 2.3% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $65.28 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001652 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00081815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00015431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007894 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,287,520,651 coins and its circulating supply is 7,057,004,387 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

