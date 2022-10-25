Amandla Mk Trust Sells 9,874 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $400,983.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,517,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,448,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Friday, October 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,755 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $355,365.45.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,089 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $371,285.65.

On Monday, October 17th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,720 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $394,923.60.

On Friday, October 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,039 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $245,485.35.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,600 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $64,816.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 31,118 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,212.54.

On Friday, September 30th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $32,269.05.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $3,859,000.00.

National Research Price Performance

National Research stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.71. 36,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,534. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in National Research during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 38.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.