Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 42,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 70,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Amarc Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$26.12 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

