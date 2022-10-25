Analysts Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Target Price at C$1.84

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWM. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$451.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$793.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$585.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

