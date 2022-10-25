Analyzing Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) and Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD)

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Rating) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conversion Labs and Sigma Additive Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 2.81 -$3.14 million N/A N/A Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 4.29 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -0.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Conversion Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions.

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Conversion Labs and Sigma Additive Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Sigma Additive Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09% Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53%

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

