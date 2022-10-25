Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Shares Down 4.9%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 70,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 552,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Institutional Trading of Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 557,000 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.