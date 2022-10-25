Ark Hits Market Capitalization of $53.72 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Ark has a market capitalization of $53.72 million and approximately $15.62 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007055 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005549 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004941 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004698 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,050,352 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

