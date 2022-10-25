AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Trading Down 0.3%

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 33,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 94,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
AUO Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.
About AUO
AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.
