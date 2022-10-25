Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Price Performance

Banco de Chile stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.40. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 49.07% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco de Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.