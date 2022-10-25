Bank Of America (Bofa) Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Neutral

Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners cut Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim lowered Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.
Shares of SNAP opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $57.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Snap by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Snap by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Snap by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 762,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Snap by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
