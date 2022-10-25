Barclays Begins Coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

CCCS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.57.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $192.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 19,096 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $188,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $973,632.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 19,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $188,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,527 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,045,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,221,000 after purchasing an additional 478,313 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,189,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 862,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

