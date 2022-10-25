Barclays Raises Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €8.00

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from €7.00 ($7.14) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRZBY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.12) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.60 ($8.78) in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €8.90 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.12. 30,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,775. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

