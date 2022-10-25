Barclays Raises Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 825

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 825 ($9.97) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRES. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 948.75 ($11.46).

Fresnillo Stock Down 2.7 %

LON FRES opened at GBX 698.40 ($8.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 729.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 743.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,408.28.

Fresnillo Cuts Dividend

About Fresnillo

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 7,586.21%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

