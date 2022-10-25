BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.50

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 230841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.
BELLUS Health Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
