Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price objective on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on Relx in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.08) target price on Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,612.71 ($31.57).

REL stock opened at GBX 2,262 ($27.33) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,263.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,287.95. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The company has a market capitalization of £43.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,792.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Relx’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, insider June Felix acquired 2,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($26.63) per share, with a total value of £44,080 ($53,262.45).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

