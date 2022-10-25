BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Down 10.8%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) dropped 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 254,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 310,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.82.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 162.88% and a net margin of 5.27%.
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
