BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Down 10.8%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) dropped 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 254,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 310,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

BEST Trading Down 10.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.82.

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 162.88% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Institutional Trading of BEST

About BEST

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

