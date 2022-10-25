Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Shares Down 10.4%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) was down 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 3,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Biostage Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of -0.32.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc and changed its name to Biostage, Inc in March 2016.

