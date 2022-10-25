Bitgert Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $205.50 Million (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitgert has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Bitgert has a market capitalization of $205.50 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitgert

Bitgert’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

