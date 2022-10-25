Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) PT at $125.63

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. NetEase has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $118.19.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Analysts expect that NetEase will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in NetEase by 549.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in NetEase by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

