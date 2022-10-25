Brokerages Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Target Price at $103.38

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Perficient Price Performance

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Perficient has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 492.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,719 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 113,655 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 28.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 236.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

