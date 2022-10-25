Brokerages Set TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Price Target at $38.00

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

TODGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded TOD’S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TOD’S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

TOD’S Stock Performance

Shares of TODGF opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. TOD’S has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

