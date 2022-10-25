Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q4 guidance to $0.89-0.93 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.24 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.22. 1,819,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.87 and its 200-day moving average is $160.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,728 shares of company stock worth $59,512,236. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

