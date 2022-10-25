Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.532-3.552 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.89-0.93 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.22. 1,819,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,523. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.87 and a 200 day moving average of $160.81. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.77.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,728 shares of company stock worth $59,512,236. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.