Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $237-243 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.12 million.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 667,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.69. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Calix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.60.

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 over the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Calix by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

