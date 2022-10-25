CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Trading Down 0.4%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $48.82. 194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
CCL Industries Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.
