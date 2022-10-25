Celo Dollar (CUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.38 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $50.38 million and $167,779.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,737,866 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

