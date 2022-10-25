Citigroup Lowers Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $46.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.22.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Up 2.7 %

APPN stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. Appian has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $104.45.

Insider Activity

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Appian will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Appian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,983,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Appian by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.