Citigroup Upgrades Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JFHHF. UBS Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS JFHHF opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

