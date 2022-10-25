ClimateRock’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 25th (NASDAQ:CLRCU)

ClimateRock’s (NASDAQ:CLRCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 25th. ClimateRock had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of ClimateRock’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ClimateRock Price Performance

CLRCU stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. ClimateRock has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Get ClimateRock alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClimateRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,881,000.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClimateRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClimateRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.