Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $11,873,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $669,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $30.28 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.