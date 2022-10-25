Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.58-7.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.75.

Crane Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.65. 314,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

