Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $24.65 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 474,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 40.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 87.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

