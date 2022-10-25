Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Hits $83.81 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002092 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $83.81 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001289 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020394 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

